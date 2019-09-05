As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Trimmed Holding by $1.87 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 501.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 5,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,019 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $177.25. About 7.04M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 27,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 29 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 27,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 4.21 million shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 847,365 shares to 2,635 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 81,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,050 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43 million for 17.98 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 8,209 shares to 28,101 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 59,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).