As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Holder Kylin Management Trimmed Its Position; Edmp Has Upped Its Position in Ibm (IBM) as Shares Rose

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 2,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 13,197 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.58M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.15B for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

