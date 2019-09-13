As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Strategic Advisors Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Decreased by $860,673

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 45.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 2,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,893 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, down from 5,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.63. About 4.43M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 1,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1,563 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265,000, down from 3,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.52 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.30 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

