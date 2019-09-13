As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Dragoneer Investment Group Has Upped Position by $8.91 Million; City Office Reit (CIO) Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Lowered Holding by $605,110 as Share Value Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 68.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 55,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 25,684 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308,000, down from 80,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 793,767 shares traded or 85.62% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 318,924 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 103,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Sunlands Online Ed Group.

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.53 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 174,180 shares to 295,195 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 141,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Cowen Inc.