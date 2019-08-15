As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $82.13 Million as Share Price Rose

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.64M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 2.09M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 billion, down from 13.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $165.59. About 20.12M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Can be Boosted by Digital-Ad Growth – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Investors Continue To Fret About Global Economy As Trade War Drags On – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 36.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Act Now And Buy Activision Blizzard – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XLC, CHTR, ATVI, EA: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A ‘Deep Dive’ On Activision Blizzard – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision’s (ATVI) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sales Cross 2M – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.