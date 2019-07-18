As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose, Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Raised Stake; Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Poplar Forest Capital Cut Its Position by $13.49 Million

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,162 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, up from 1,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $173.26. About 10.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 217,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 826,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.41 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 8.56M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,688 shares to 86 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,548 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 6,782 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,160 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 103,765 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated has 337,034 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh accumulated 0.97% or 15,180 shares. 321,552 were reported by Cibc World. D L Carlson Inv Group Inc stated it has 70,975 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Cibc National Bank Usa has invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Redwood Cap Ltd Co holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 770,000 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assocs holds 3.21 million shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L invested 4.52% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability owns 4,647 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Gp owns 4,110 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Com stated it has 73.40 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares to 908,310 shares, valued at $58.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.