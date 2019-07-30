As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose, Sloane Robinson Llp Has Raised Holding; Group One Trading LP Cut Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stake by $359,000 as Stock Declined

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 35,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 147,096 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 182,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 1.03 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 290.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.30M, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.12. About 8.70M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M

Analysts await Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. GLUU’s profit will be $1.45 million for 189.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Glu Mobile Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 215,455 shares in its portfolio. 1.47M were accumulated by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Goldman Sachs Group reported 900,900 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 10,150 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 83,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Eam Investors Ltd Liability reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Gotham Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 61,686 shares. 75 were reported by Synovus Corp. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.06% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Cim Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Chase Inv Counsel Corp holds 0.56% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 99,600 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 6,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc (Call) by 23,000 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc (Put) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put).

