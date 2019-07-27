As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lifted Position; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Share Value Rose, Investment Management Of Virginia Has Boosted by $1.44 Million Its Stake

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 54.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 39,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97M, up from 72,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 71,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,857 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57 million shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tencent and Weibo Are the Gatekeepers to China’s Luxury Market – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Reasons Alibaba Stock Could Rally Into the End of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 16,327 shares to 18,805 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 18,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,335 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Kinder Morgan and Tallgrass Energy Announce Joint Tariff Open Season to Increase Crude Capacity out of the Bakken – Financial Post” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kinder Morgan Stock Is Up More Than 35% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,035 shares to 11,343 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et by 102,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,800 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Lp reported 861,867 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.13% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 470,288 shares. First Personal Fincl has 206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund has 960,200 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt has invested 1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Blackhill has 1.65% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 17,571 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd owns 37,277 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 4.18M shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 3.27M shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,567 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability reported 71,976 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1,000 were accumulated by Cypress Mngmt Ltd Co (Wy). California-based Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).