As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Has Cut Its Holding; Bandera Partners Position in Facebook (FB) Lowered by $639,100 as Share Price Rose

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 570,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.64M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, down from 6.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.62 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook launching a new team dedicated to blockchain – Recode; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins; 27/03/2018 – Kitco: Facebook’s Zuckerberg To Testify Before U.S. Congress; 25/03/2018 – Facebook and Google Face Emboldened Antagonists: Big Advertisers; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election; 09/04/2018 – Facebook is not funding the study, nor will it have approval over the research topics or findings; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took personal personal responsibility for letting malicious parties have access to user data; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-founder To Leave Facebook After Clashes: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Throws More Cash at a Tough Problem: Stamping Out Bad Content

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13. $7.79 million worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.30M shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $310.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.