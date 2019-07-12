As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose, Holder Graham Capital Management LP Cut Position; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Academy Capital Management Cut Its Position

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 8,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.98 million, down from 182,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $278.32. About 2.55 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 14.48 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,256 were accumulated by Clarkston Capital Prns Limited Co. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.65 million shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 28,954 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 1.47M shares or 3.44% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 18,448 shares. 2,100 were accumulated by Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Lp. Scotia Capital invested in 80,620 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Incorporated Ca accumulated 19,069 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Boys Arnold & Incorporated has 5,074 shares. 2,566 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Natixis invested in 0.11% or 74,974 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt holds 848,581 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Co stated it has 3,957 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.87B for 38.23 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY) by 590,966 shares to 962,245 shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 16,650 shares to 194,000 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 76.33M shares in the quarter, for a total of 138.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Contura Energy Inc.