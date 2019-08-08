As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Tt International Upped by $24.37 Million Its Holding; As Cimarex Energy Co Com (XEC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Lifted Its Holding

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (XEC) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 13,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 49,664 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 36,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 166,431 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION

Tt International increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 113,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.52M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.35. About 4.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7,788 shares to 25,625 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,076 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Companies to Watch: Facebook in the hot seat, Alibaba holds meeting, Hilton goes top shelf – Yahoo Sports” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reportedly plans a second listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Would Alibaba Really Be Higher If Not For The Trade War? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 11,476 shares to 116,714 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (NYSE:SNN) by 223,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,064 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 37,555 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 3,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 23 shares. 15,111 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.06% or 301,209 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Alps Advsrs Inc holds 5,754 shares. 17 were reported by Cordasco Financial. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Barclays Plc owns 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 374,041 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 33 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 3,020 shares.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 08/06/2019: CHK,WPX,XEC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.