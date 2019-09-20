As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Tekne Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $11.83 Million; Holder First Allied Advisory Services Has Upped 3M Co (MMM) Holding

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 6.85 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 9,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 46,207 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01M, up from 37,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $168.88. About 1.90M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 74,830 shares to 280,736 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 26,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,912 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.