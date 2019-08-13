As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Trimmed by $89.73 Million Its Stake; As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Value Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Raised by $1.04 Million Its Stake

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $553.3. About 398,745 shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap has invested 0.32% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 13 shares. Hahn holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 66,361 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.08% or 4,121 shares in its portfolio. The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Chevy Chase holds 0.13% or 69,478 shares in its portfolio. Regions invested in 214 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss National Bank has 303,309 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 1,722 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Limited Co reported 0.44% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 940 are held by Creative Planning. North Star Invest Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 60 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 878 shares. Aew Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.19M shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 81,175 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,100 shares to 28,716 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,911 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Kimco Realty a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, (RNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare REIT Watch: Senior Housing Properties A Speculative Bet For Long-Term Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Host Hotels’ (HST) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We Bought This Preferred Share From AGNC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba Wants More Hollywood Hits After Oscar Win – Benzinga” on February 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alibaba Analysts Stay Bullish After Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on February 04, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “BABA Stock Rallies After Record-Breaking Shopping Festival – Schaeffers Research” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will Alibaba Stock Soar Thanks to Its Hong Kong Listing? – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.