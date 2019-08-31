As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Salem Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Position; Visa (V) Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Has Cut Position

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 101,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 146,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93 million, down from 248,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 29,191 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 35,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 8,450 shares to 65,439 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,480 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset stated it has 1.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 2.68 million shares or 1.06% of the stock. Cypress Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3.08 million are owned by Waddell And Reed Fincl. Benjamin F Edwards Co has invested 0.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,707 shares. Howard Cap Management invested in 95,707 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 2.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rampart Inv Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.8% or 44,926 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs owns 14,444 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Bell Comml Bank reported 4,395 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 38,479 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Omers Administration reported 1.28M shares stake. Cadence Bank & Trust Na owns 2,628 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6,323 shares to 691,932 shares, valued at $34.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 188,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

