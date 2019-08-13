As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Raised Its Position by $12.56 Million; Poplar Forest Capital Decreased Holding in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) by $1.02 Million

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 12,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 810,606 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.05M, down from 823,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 400,529 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,832 shares to 129,758 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 14,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,324 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00 million for 13.46 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 312,644 shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 569,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.