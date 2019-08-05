As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Holder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Genesco (GCO) as Market Valuation Declined

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69M, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.79. About 19.11M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 87.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 170,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The hedge fund held 24,879 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 195,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $599.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 165,140 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO STUDY USING UNIT SALE PROCEEDS ON BUYBACKS, DIVIDEND; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCO); 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 75,053 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.17% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 4,001 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) or 6,803 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 138,686 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 4,090 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 882 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 19,741 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc holds 0% or 17,610 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 6,485 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,350 shares to 26,370 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 24,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Genesco Inc.’s (NYSE:GCO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Genesco Inc. (GCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hats off: Genesco completes $100M sale – Nashville Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genesco Announces New Stock Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares to 4.71 million shares, valued at $241.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 474,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03 billion for 34.02 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Alibaba Stock Will Continue to Rise – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Headed Above $200 – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.