As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Holder Tekne Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Bbva Compass Bancshares Increases Holding in The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $178.33. About 3.92 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 9,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43 million, up from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 2.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 7,017 shares to 218,267 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Preferred & Inc Sec (PFF) by 27,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,732 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

