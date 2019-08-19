As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Holder Kylin Management Decreased Holding by $62.17 Million; As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake by $104.33 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $177.72. About 12.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 828,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 279,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.46M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $107.15. About 1.71 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd reported 163,286 shares stake. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.01% or 29,077 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 359 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 13,400 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Northstar Invest Limited Company holds 3.23% or 137,376 shares. Cadence Management Lc invested in 13,335 shares. Ashford Capital Management stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 31,222 were reported by Page Arthur B. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 243,374 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 4,575 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc holds 89,490 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 25,025 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 1,729 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 147,291 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $30.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 28.50 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

