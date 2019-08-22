As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Holder Joho Capital Has Cut Its Position; Ruffer Llp Upped Its Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $25.23 Million as Valuation Declined

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 727,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.75M, down from 807,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video)

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 970,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 7.02M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.04M, up from 6.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 2.47M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has 392,782 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv holds 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 634 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The stated it has 1.55 million shares. Conning holds 7,548 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability invested in 6,598 shares or 0.21% of the stock. City stated it has 122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Montecito Bank & Trust & Tru has 0.12% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 14,242 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 15,785 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 48,711 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). M&R Management Incorporated reported 51 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 51,544 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 1.43M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 18,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 9,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,475 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).