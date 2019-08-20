As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Holder Farallon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Marriott Intl Class A (MAR) Valuation Rose, Maryland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 635,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 415,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.72M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $178.28. About 15.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (MAR) by 98.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 147,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2,164 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 149,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.57. About 649,044 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.44 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 545,233 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $58.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Fibrogen Inc.

