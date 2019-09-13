As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Highvista Strategies Upped Holding; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Decreased Its Position in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $2.29 Million

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $179.11. About 7.63 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $106.68. About 277,710 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Management reported 0.58% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Lsv Asset holds 0.22% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp owns 13,647 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Llc reported 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Eulav Asset Management holds 123,800 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested in 456,682 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 256,850 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 82,871 shares. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,821 shares. Amp Investors has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 28,552 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Stifel Fincl Corp reported 90,960 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 47,142 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 8,530 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.68 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

