As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Gruss & Co Has Lifted Stake by $509,600; Verity & Verity Decreased Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake as Share Value Rose

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $160.41. About 7.11M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 4,550 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 8,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $128.88. About 494,826 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS)

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,870 shares to 53,320 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of invested in 0% or 339 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 16,801 shares stake. Smith Graham Investment Advsr Limited Partnership holds 63,220 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Lc has 67,972 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 6,506 shares. Fil Limited has 0.1% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability reported 2,697 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Putnam Limited Liability Com holds 7,062 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.06% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 5,273 shares. 3,710 are held by Bragg Financial Inc. 119 are owned by Parkside Bancorp. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

