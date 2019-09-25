As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Boosted by $25.10 Million Its Position; Zazove Associates Boosted Its Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Holding by $363,882

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 148,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 480,840 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.48M, up from 332,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $175.53. About 5.82M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 887.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 181,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 202,441 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 380,785 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Genesis Adds Floor & Decor; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Urtica Comp. Gel for Prevention and Therapy of Radiation Dermatitis (Urticacomp); 22/04/2018 – The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is a great car with the wrong name; 10/04/2018 – THAI NIPPON RUBBER INDUSTRY – DEAL TO BUY RIGHTS AND ASSUME OBLIGATIONS FOR SALE AND MARKETING CONDOMS AND LUBRICANT GEL UNDER “PLAYBOY” TRADEMARK; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Phase I Study of HY209 Gel in Healthy Male Volunteers for Atopic Dermatitis (Shaperon); 23/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of Locally Delivered Morus Alba Gel on Moderate Periodontitis; 10/04/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Mar Rev NT$82.1M; 03/04/2018 – Genesis Announces March Sales; 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Group Inc. (Prn) by 1.76M shares to 21.76 million shares, valued at $25.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media (Prn) by 4.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Nrc Group Holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,270 activity. $100,600 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was bought by Flynn Edward T. $99,850 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was bought by Jesulaitis Kristen O on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 764,980 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Weiss Multi owns 9,730 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cadence Limited Com stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Arrow Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Delaware reported 35,945 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny owns 228,942 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Cv Starr And Company Trust stated it has 2.99% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). 2.70M are held by Advisory Rech. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,550 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Maine-based Hm Payson has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated reported 17,600 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.05% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Zazove Assoc Limited Company accumulated 202,441 shares.

