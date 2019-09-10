As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Raised Holding; Mastercard (MA) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Trimmed Position

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 8,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 41,676 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, down from 50,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $274.32. About 4.07M shares traded or 24.32% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 6.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10,600 shares to 12,177 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 57,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98B for 33.95 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,027 shares to 101,284 shares, valued at $19.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).