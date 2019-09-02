As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Increased Position; Crocs (CROX) Stake Has Raised by Apg Asset Management Nv

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 256.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 187,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 260,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 73,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 1.13M shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,100 shares to 111,482 shares, valued at $173.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 750,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited reported 524,415 shares stake. Swiss Bancorporation owns 121,800 shares. 4,100 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.04% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). 22,493 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Hennessy Advisors Inc reported 1.25% stake. Stifel invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 1,130 shares. Bluemountain Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 28,770 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 21,433 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 91,196 shares. 55,898 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Menta Cap Limited Co reported 36,562 shares.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 292,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,087 shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

