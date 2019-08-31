As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Discovery Capital Management Has Decreased by $39.51 Million Its Stake; Nexus Investment Management Decreased Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $314,100

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 217,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 82,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va; 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO MAKE MAJOR CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED BY DISTRIBUTION OF $.18 PER UNIT FROM BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC TO ALL OF ITS MEMBERS, INCLUDING GE; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “GE Power Is Making Strides but Itâ€™s Still the Early Innings – Barron’s” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE union members ratify new agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 430 shares to 14,835 shares, valued at $17.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 412,113 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 62,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).