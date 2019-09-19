As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, First Trust Bank LTD Has Trimmed Position by $1.86 Million; Whittier Trust Co Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Decreased by $381,695

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $180. About 9.13 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 3,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 15,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.82. About 1.26 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Corcom (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 71,455 shares to 75,139 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Ca Qualty Mun Income Com (NAC) by 92,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,198 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT).

