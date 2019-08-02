As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Adr (BABA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Decreased Holding; Indus Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) as Valuation Rose

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (BABA) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,662 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $163.4. About 5.04M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $102.66. About 215,913 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 22,300 shares to 235,100 shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 406,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 36.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.