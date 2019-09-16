As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Adr (BABA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Lowered Stake by $481,312; Blume Capital Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $542,507 as Share Value Rose

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 4,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,198 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, down from 59,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $136.48. About 5.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (BABA) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 2,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 15,152 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.13. About 4.88 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,907 shares to 97,169 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 57,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 84,699 shares to 87,199 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Smcap Etf (VB) by 2,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).