As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Adr (BABA) Market Valuation Rose, Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Dana Com (DAN) Position Increased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Dana Incorporated Com (DAN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 20,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.82M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 1.02M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 30.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – DANA SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – Dana Comments on Decision by GKN Shareholders; 09/03/2018 – DANA PACT TO COMBINE W/ GKN’S DRIVELINE UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric Axle; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $200M; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR SALES $7.75B-$8.05B, SAW $7.5B-$7.7B, EST. $7.68B; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS ACTIONS SUPPORT `STRONG INVESTOR INTEREST’ IN DEAL; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Dana as a Top Supplier for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.5 BLN

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (BABA) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,662 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc Com (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 5,107 shares to 224,023 shares, valued at $53.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,303 shares to 16,303 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.