As Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) Share Price Declined, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Raised Holding; Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Upped Position

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2,090 shares to 10,125 shares, valued at $935.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Small Growth Index (JKK) by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,636 shares, and cut its stake in Wal Mart (NYSE:WMT).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equities (Call) by 216,000 shares to 384,200 shares, valued at $33.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,500 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).