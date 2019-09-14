As Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) Market Value Declined, Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Decreased Position; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Valuation Rose While Qs Investors Lifted Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 12,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 34,818 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, down from 47,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 233,069 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 225,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 1.95M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 336,395 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 74,522 shares or 0.12% of the stock. M&R Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 4,846 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.74% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 344,800 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Signaturefd Lc holds 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 3,641 shares. First Dallas Secs has 0.32% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4,175 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 153,055 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.26% or 180,173 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 90,023 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.13% or 40.31M shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 564,136 shares. Stanley holds 26,277 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. City Tru Fl stated it has 34,394 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 15,831 shares to 72,942 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 27,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,205 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

