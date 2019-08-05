As Alibaba Group Adr (BABA) Valuation Declined, Cumberland Partners LTD Has Raised by $3.17 Million Its Holding; Bernzott Capital Advisors Lifted Its Artisan Partners (APAM) Stake by $365,000

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Artisan Partners (APAM) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 833,301 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 818,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Artisan Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 24,971 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Adr (BABA) by 86.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 17,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 37,425 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 20,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 7.72 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,348 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). 61,133 are held by Natixis. Ser holds 1,472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greenwich Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 1.78% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 32,391 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 10,403 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 23,040 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 3 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Vanguard Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). 1,700 are held by Optimum Inv Advsr. United Automobile Association owns 8,027 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2018 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Artisan Partners Announces Changes to the Artisan Partners Global Value Team – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management: A Compelling Risk Adjusted Buy With An Attractive 7.4% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares to 150,045 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac (NYSE:GNRC) by 80,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,486 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 20,840 shares to 49,644 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 13,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,358 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.