As Alibaba Gp Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Cortland Associates Lowered by $679,042 Its Holding; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Decreased Position in Acuity Brands (AYI) as Stock Value Declined

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 3,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 232,322 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.39M, down from 236,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 10,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 367,488 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.10 million, down from 378,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $125.45. About 10,374 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32M for 11.66 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 223,135 shares to 356,136 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 947,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares to 251,387 shares, valued at $40.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF).