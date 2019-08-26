As Alibaba (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Boosted Position; As Office Depot (ODP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Aristotle Fund LP Trimmed Its Holding

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91 million shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $726.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 5.35 million shares traded or 3.80% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability reported 1.06M shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 523,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Limited Com stated it has 47,593 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 58.34 million shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.20M shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.03% or 1.58M shares. Alps Advsrs reported 32,736 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 95,000 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 2,453 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Miller Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 28,074 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.06% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 253,825 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.

