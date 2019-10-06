As Alibaba (BABA) Market Value Declined, Davis Capital Partners Boosted Stake; Westchester Capital Management Trimmed Caesars Entertainment (Put) (CZR) Stake by $10.41 Million; Stock Value Rose

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.82M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Put) (CZR) by 84.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 946,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 177,300 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 7.28M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 362,753 shares to 137,247 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate reported 24,025 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kohlberg Kravis Roberts LP invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 1.33M are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Prelude Capital Limited has invested 0.63% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 149,600 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 24,550 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Eaton Vance stated it has 732,696 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 0.17% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Advisory Ser Ntwk has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Northern Tru invested in 4.49M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot LP has invested 0.08% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.33 million shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $182.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden (Put) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

