As Alibaba (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Increased Position; As Casey’s General Store (CASY) Stock Price Rose, Walthausen & Company Boosted by $762,880 Its Stake

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Casey’s General Store Inc (CASY) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 5,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 52,244 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 46,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Casey’s General Store Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 303,516 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 53,710 shares to 321,080 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 35,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,213 shares, and cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).