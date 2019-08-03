As Alibaba Adr (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increased by $233.68 Million Its Position; Orrstown Financial Services Has Raised Its Netflix Com (NFLX) Position by $368,460

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 151.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 1,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,718 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Outlook Reflects View Netflix’s Operating Results Will Improve Gradually; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Adr (BABA) by 86987.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.52M, up from 1,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 9,220 shares to 12,270 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 8,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,498 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.31% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com invested in 1.15% or 98,289 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi owns 10,746 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. House owns 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 954 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 11,310 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 36,321 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.68% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Magnetar Fin Lc holds 0.01% or 1,157 shares. Burney holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,294 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 165 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc has invested 0.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First City Cap Mngmt reported 1,335 shares. Whale Rock Management Lc has 669,147 shares for 4.3% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 13,804 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,256 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.