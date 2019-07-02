As Alexion Pharmaceuticals Co (ALXN) Stock Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Boosted by $2.65 Million Its Holding; Grs Advisors Raised Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding by $3.42 Million

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 706,023 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (ALXN) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 19,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, up from 95,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $132.89. About 967,283 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,180 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 730 shares. Comm Bank holds 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 2,621 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc holds 1,737 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 6,909 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 186,623 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.04% or 48,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 240,378 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 460,317 shares. Cambridge Research Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 6,773 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment reported 0% stake. Philadelphia holds 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 3,500 shares. Whittier reported 472 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,546 shares to 13,383 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,062 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. had sold 654 shares worth $22,583.

