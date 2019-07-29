As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Valuation Rose, Reliance Trust Has Increased Stake by $326,835; Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Position Has Boosted by Walthausen & Company

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 2,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,105 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 5,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $112.36. About 5.23M shares traded or 244.49% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris® (Eculizumab); 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 16,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 92,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 208,596 shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,864 shares to 13,979 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,805 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 60,470 shares to 141,714 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 52,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,547 shares, and cut its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).