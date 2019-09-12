As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Valuation Declined, Voya Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position by $838,110; Highlander Capital Management Maintains Position in Cvs Health (CVS)

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 6,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 87,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46 million, up from 81,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $108.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris® (Eculizumab); 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 11,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 42,255 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 30,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 5.16 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: NTAP, IBM, ALXN – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amgen drug patent challenge slices $2B off Alexion’s market cap – Boston Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alexion (ALXN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen’s KRAS Inhibitor Shows Response in Larger NSCLC Group – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

