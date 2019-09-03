As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Valuation Declined, Salem Investment Counselors Has Lowered Holding by $325,955; Hanseatic Management Services Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position as Valuation Declined

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 2,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 36,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, down from 38,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.66. About 3.28 million shares traded or 55.07% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1796.34. About 2.21 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,435 are held by Landscape Capital Lc. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 102,591 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.13% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 265,000 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 111,443 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd reported 730 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na owns 2,407 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 162,459 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pinnacle Assocs owns 0.04% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 13,650 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In holds 1,512 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 42,590 shares. 5,403 were accumulated by Cleararc Cap. Canandaigua Bankshares has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). M&T State Bank holds 16,771 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc has 1.29 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $554.66M for 10.68 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 19,425 shares to 38,010 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,872 shares to 13,432 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

