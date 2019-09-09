As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Valuation Declined, Origin Asset Management Llp Upped Stake; Monroe Bank & Trust Has Decreased Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) by $359,840 as Stock Value Declined

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 137,371 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 105,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 1.29M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.68% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 13,885 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.11% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Us National Bank De stated it has 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 44 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 146,126 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Eagle Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 145,900 shares. Hartford Management Co has invested 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0.14% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Eqis Capital Mgmt invested in 18,737 shares. 23,602 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Bessemer Gp holds 876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bartlett Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Fred Alger Management owns 0.09% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 159,011 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,500 shares to 118,100 shares, valued at $27.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timpani Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.32% or 34,105 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,455 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 44,725 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 11,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 191,582 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 4.04 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,356 were accumulated by Profund Limited Liability. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 37,274 shares. West Coast Limited Liability reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Miles Incorporated holds 0.18% or 2,526 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,624 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 0.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Connors Investor Incorporated has 48,763 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,384 shares to 100,139 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).