As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Arizona State Retirement System Has Cut Holding; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Position in Insperity (NSP) Boosted by $341,600

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.16. About 585,480 shares traded or 28.54% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 8,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 64,264 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42 million, down from 72,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $108.26. About 1.63 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & holds 182,128 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Ltd Company reported 5,511 shares. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 8,110 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation owns 2,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 99,576 shares. Moreover, Menta Cap Ltd has 0.11% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 2,143 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 207,626 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 495,364 shares. 8,838 were accumulated by Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Liability. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.12% stake. Verition Fund Management Lc holds 0.01% or 3,846 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,712 shares in its portfolio.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 182,732 shares to 336,214 shares, valued at $26.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 29,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,673 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company reported 99 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 1,100 shares. Aviva Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 144,162 shares. Twin reported 31,200 shares stake. Cornercap Counsel invested in 0.41% or 23,505 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Lc has 0.01% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.02% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.03% or 29,311 shares. Korea Corp reported 0.11% stake. Macquarie Gru owns 172,878 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank Trust Com holds 0.07% or 3,045 shares. King Wealth stated it has 3,250 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability reported 71,194 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1,013 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 1,565 shares or 0.01% of the stock.