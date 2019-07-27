As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Price Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $8.29 Million; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Bunge Limited (BG) Holding by $943,400

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 970,280 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 61,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 86,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 3.41M shares traded or 124.73% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alexion (ALXN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of ALXN September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALXN, UHS, VLO – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, TXN – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America stated it has 644 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 31,881 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.03% or 633,799 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv invested in 0.09% or 2,300 shares. Hilton Limited Liability Com reported 20 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Ftb holds 3,690 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dubuque State Bank And Com, a Iowa-based fund reported 50 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Asset One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 117,108 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 12,000 shares. Sivik Global Limited Co holds 2.24% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) by 34,500 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWL) by 45,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Call).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. On Thursday, May 23 CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 160,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 41,915 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset LP reported 141,516 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,743 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.03% or 1.96 million shares. Blair William And Company Il invested in 0% or 8,843 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 74 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 20,037 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 712,640 shares. Moreover, Gradient Investments Limited Liability has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bessemer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 872,723 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability has 3,937 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 55,862 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 83,180 shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Suggests It’s 44% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royal Dutch Shell: A Safe 6% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge’s Brazil sugar unit racks up record cane crushing results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.