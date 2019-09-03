As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Decreased Its Holding; Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $13.24 Million

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 6,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $97.21. About 1.65M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 53,534 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,420 shares to 121,490 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $554.67 million for 10.85 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 308,986 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.04% or 53,218 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 3,605 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Orbimed Advisors Limited Co holds 4.1% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 1.96M shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.14% or 5,403 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 37,805 shares. Conning reported 0.02% stake. Comml Bank Of The West reported 0.53% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 10,000 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Private Advisor Gp Lc has 0.01% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Chevy Chase Trust Inc accumulated 0.11% or 186,623 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 74,200 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $29.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.