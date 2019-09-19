As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Tealwood Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Autonomy Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 3,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 15,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $105.84. About 1.25M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36M, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 1.54 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8,680 shares to 4,650 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,394 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 2,462 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Llc reported 3.91% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Enterprise Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Weiss Multi holds 5,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 822 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 56,936 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,520 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc owns 50,656 shares. Blackrock holds 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 16.23M shares. Jennison Assocs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 9.01M shares. 1.25M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Everence Capital Mgmt has 8,293 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 357,652 shares.

