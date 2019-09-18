As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Sound Shore Management Boosted Holding; As Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Stock Price Declined, Holder Valicenti Advisory Services Upped Holding

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 200,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.31M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $103.43. About 1.03M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 63,052 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 57,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $87.19. About 1.41 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

