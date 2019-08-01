As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.22 Million; Farr Miller & Washington Holding In Cvs Health (CVS) Was Increased

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 34,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 565,187 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.48 million, up from 530,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 70.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 16,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 6,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943,000, down from 23,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.37. About 923,308 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris® (Eculizumab); 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 395,737 shares to 683,409 shares, valued at $36.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 14,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.84M for 13.59 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73 million. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares to 314,342 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 I (IVV) by 17,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,539 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust Series I (SPY).