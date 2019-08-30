As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shares Declined, Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed by $325,955 Its Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Has Boosted by Greenwood Gearhart Inc

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 2,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 36,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, down from 38,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.02% or $12.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.81. About 5.28M shares traded or 162.41% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 2.63M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massachusetts-based Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 0.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northern Trust holds 52.92M shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perkins Coie Trust Company holds 0.33% or 12,174 shares. Lederer & Assoc Investment Counsel Ca holds 18,319 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. American National Insurance Tx reported 260,273 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 1.28 million shares. Private Mngmt Gru Inc has 547,205 shares. Paw Corp owns 12,000 shares. 8,878 were accumulated by Parsec Fincl Mngmt. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regent Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hamel Associates reported 94,632 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Orrstown Financial Svcs holds 19,360 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,991.39 down -28.82 points – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alexion down 4% premarket on diminished hopes for Amgen deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: ALXN, SEEL, GSK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion down 8% premarket on Amgen challenge of Soliris patents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 50 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0.2% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 246,880 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 186,623 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 600,063 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 0.01% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 1.67M shares or 0.9% of the stock. Bankshares Of The West accumulated 33,457 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Moreover, Ls Inv Ltd has 0.06% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 6,689 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na owns 1,934 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 127,481 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 28,385 shares. Bartlett & Limited Com has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 3,667 shares in its portfolio.